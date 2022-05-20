BNY Mellon Wealth Management appoints new chief fiduciary officer

BNY Mellon Wealth Management has announced that it has appointed Erica E. Lord as its new chief fiduciary officer.

Lord will assume the new responsibility from Joe Samulski, who is retiring from the firm.

In her new role, Lord will be based in Chicago and will supervise all fiduciary administration for all trust and estate services.

She will directly report to Advice, Planning & Fiduciary Services head Ben McGloin.

McGloin said: “We are proud to welcome Erica to grow and lead our Fiduciary Services offering for ultra-high-net-worth and family office segments globally.

“She is a talented and proven fiduciary leader with notable experience overseeing intricate fiduciary businesses and serving as a trusted partner in working with clients to solve their complex fiduciary challenges.”

Erica has more than 20 years of experience in serving high-net-worth individuals and families.

Previously, she served as chief fiduciary officer of Northern Trust’s Global Family & Private Investment Offices segment and The Northern Trust Company of Delaware.

BNY Mellon Wealth Management serves high-net-worth individuals and families, family offices and business enterprises among others.

As of 31 March 2022, the company had $305bn in total client assets.

Earlier this year, BNY Mellon Wealth Management appointed Nancy Keller-Go as global head of fiduciary.