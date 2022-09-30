BNY Mellon names new country executive for Australia

BNY Mellon has appointed Geoff Hodge as Australia country executive. Credit: THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION.

BNY Mellon has named Geoff Hodge as new country executive for Australia to sharpen its focus on the superannuation and investment management industries.

Hodge has over 30 years of experience in investment management, capital markets, payments and fund administration sectors.

He has served in various positions across Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific. His appointment is effective immediately.

Even in his new role, Hodge will continue to supervise global strategy as the chief of Milestone Group, a Sydney-based fund management technology firm that was bought by BNY Mellon last year.

Hodge will also become a member of BNY Mellon Asia Pacific Leadership Council.

In addition, Australia branch manager Alexis Walker and country functional leads will now report to Hodge.

BNY Mellon chair of Asia Pacific and head of asset servicing and digital in Asia Pacific Fangfang Chen said: “After almost five decades in Australia, BNY Mellon is committed to supporting local institutions and industries with financial services that meet their evolving needs.

“With a broad global outlook, complemented by deep operations and technology management expertise, Geoff is a proven leader with the ability to harness strategic and tactical insights that will support our business growth in Australia and the success of clients there and abroad.”

In July this year, BNY Mellon Wealth Management named Brian Dlug as the new head of deposits.

Dlug was hired to look after the unit’s strategic approach to create new banking solutions and products.