Neil Pein is named director and chief executive officer of BNP Paribas leasing solutions, while Isabelle Loc is appointed head of commercial & personal banking in France and a member of the BNP Paribas executive committee.

Loc, who formerly served as director and CEO of BNP Paribas leasing solutions, will take over leadership of commercial & personal banking in France on 18 March.

In this role she succeeds Marguerite Bérard and will also become a member of the BNP Paribas executive committee.

Loc will report to Thierry Laborde, BNP Paribas’ chief operating officer and head of commercial, personal banking, and services (CPBS).

Her former role at BNP Paribas CIB (Capital Markets) was head of real assets for the EMEA area. She was primarily responsible for financing and consulting for the energy, infrastructure, transport, and real estate sectors.

Moreover, Loc was a senior banker at BNP Paribas from 2016 until 2018, where she oversaw strategic clientele.

She began working for the BNP Paribas group in the global equity & commodity derivatives teams at CIB in 2010. In 2013, she was named secretary to the group’s executive committee.

Pein, previously head of Payments for Group BNP Paribas, will take over from Isabelle Loc as director and CEO of BNP Paribas leasing solutions as of 18 March 2024 and will also report to Laborde.

Since 2018, Pein has been involved in the industrial transformation of group BNP Paribas where he held the position as head of payments since 2021.

Previously, he helped create the Axepta BNP Paribas Business Line, which serves retailers, and the “New Digital Business” business line, which unites the group’s payment related Fintechs (Nickel, Floa, Lyf).

Pein began working in the financial markets at Goldman Sachs before becoming an equity derivatives trader at BNP Paribas in 2007.

He worked on capital optimisation, divestitures, and acquisitions in the group’s financial management division from 2013 to 2016.

At the time, Pein served as BNP Paribas leasing solutions’ sales director for IT equipment used in leasing activities in France.

Jean-Laurent Bonnafé, director and chief executive officer of BNP Paribas commented: “We are delighted to entrust Isabelle Loc with the responsibility of commercial & personal banking in France. Her diverse experience within the group will enable her, with the support of all the teams, to steer the transformation of our commercial banking in France.”

“With his extensive experience in the group, Neil has all the qualities needed to support the development of leasing solutions, a business in which he knows the challenges and the teams. I’m sure that Neil will be able to take up the torch from Isabelle, who has successfully led the transformation of this business at the heart of the real economy”, added Laborde.