Robinson Rouchié will head the new division. Credit: Mario Heller on Unsplash

BNP Paribas Asset Management (BNPP AM) has formed a new systematic portfolio management team by merging its quantitative portfolio management and ETF teams.

The move is part of the company’s plan to augment its fundamental portfolio management capabilities in equities, fixed income and multi-asset.

The newly formed team, according to the asset manager, will become a “distinct centre of excellence” for systematic portfolio management.

The company has named Robinson Rouchié as the head of the new division. He has been named as chief investment officer, Systematic & Quantitative Investments.

Rouchié will be based in Paris and report to Rob Gambi, the company’s global head of investments.

Robinson, who is presently Rob Gambi’s chief of staff, will step down from this position after the selection of his replacement.

Gambi said: “Robinson has demonstrated strategic vision, detailed technical knowledge and a strong commercial focus. He will bring a breadth of investment expertise – from securities research and quantitative analysis, through to asset allocation, and with a demonstrable track record of building strong client relationships.”

Besides, BNP Paribas announced that deputy head of investments Guy Davies will now helm the company’s multi-asset and solutions teams (excluding quant and ETF) in March.

He will continue in existing role as CIO for fundamental active equities.

Davies will succeed Denis Panel, who will exit BNPP AM in March.