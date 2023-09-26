Maryann Umoren Selfe, head of investment solutions at Banque Internationale à Luxembourg (BIL) Suisse.

Reporting to Hans-Peter Borgh, CEO of BIL Suisse, Selfe will be in charge of BIL Suisse’s investment operations, including both advisory and discretionary mandates.

The seasoned investment professional has over 20 years of expertise in wealth management and private banking products and services.

Selfe is joining BIL Suisse from Credit Suisse where she oversaw client-facing investment and advisory teams, created modern product offerings for a variety of customers, and built client relationships by giving insightful investment guidance and knowledge.

The veteran banker, who is also an advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), co-founded the Credit Suisse Black Professionals Network in Switzerland and sits on the boards and investment committees of many international foundations.

Selfe is a chartered certified accountant in England and Wales and a British-Swiss national.

Hans-Peter Borgh stated: “I am very pleased that Maryann Umoren Selfe is joining BIL Suisse as the new Head of Investment Solutions. With her extensive knowhow and vast experience in private banking in Switzerland, I am convinced that she will further improve the investment services we offer to our clients working in close collaboration with our Group Investment Office.”

BIL Suisse has started an innovative five-year strategy plan that will increase its strength and efficiency going forward.

In an effort to provide the best services to its business owners and corporate clients, the bank has been striving over the past few years to improve its structure and broaden its selection of lending, corporate advisory, and wealth management products.

To maintain growth, the bank is currently concentrating on its investment solutions in order to continue to provide support to its individual, entrepreneur, and corporate clients.