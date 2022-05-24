Barclays appoints new Investment Banking head for Spain

Barclays Corporate and Investment Bank has appointed Gonzalo Ardura to lead Investment Banking in Spain, where the bank has been present for about 47 years.

In his new role, Ardura will focus on further growing the bank’s business in the region.

Barclays head of Investment Banking Continental Europe head and co-head of M&A Pier Colizzi said: “Growing revenues across Europe is a strategic priority for the Investment Banking division, and our franchise in Spain has been one of the key drivers of recent success for the European platform.

“The team has worked hard to deepen and broaden client relationships, resulting in Barclays playing a leading role in several landmark transactions and increasing market share across all products, consolidating its position as a top 5 player in Spain.”

Related

Ardura, who has 18 years of experience in investment banking, has been part of the Barclays Investment Banking team in Spain since 2009. In 2018, he was elevated to the role of managing director.

The firm noted that Ardura has been instrumental in the origination and execution of a number of relevant transactions in the Spanish market. This includes his efforts in taking Masmovil private and the subsequent takeover of Euskaltel, the €7bn rights issue of Cellnex, and the entry of KKR Infra as a minority shareholder in Reintel.

Barclays Spain CEO Alvaro Portanet said: “Spain is a market where Barclays has grown successfully thanks to a dedicated customer-centric team, in which Gonzalo has been pivotal.

“He will continue driving the franchise’s growth, providing solutions to corporate and institutional clients as they face unique challenges in this volatile market environment.”

Recently, Barclays named Hossein Zaimi as head of Markets for the Asia Pacific to drive the business across the region.