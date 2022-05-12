Barclays names new market head for Asia Pacific

Barclays has appointed Hossein Zaimi as head of Markets for Asia Pacific (APAC), with a responsibility to drive the business across the region.

The appointment comes as the firm continues to strengthen its focus and investment in its APAC franchise.

Zaimi, who will operate from Hong Kong, will be responsible for leading the teams in the region to deliver enhanced products and service offerings to its clients.

He will report to Barclays Asia Pacific head Jaideep Khanna and to Global Markets co-heads Adeel Khan and Stephen Dainton.

Dainton said: “APAC is at the centre of our multi-year growth strategy for Global Markets and Hossein’s appointment attests to the significant investment we are making to expand our franchise in the region.”

Zaimi has nearly three decades of extensive financial experience, having held key global and regional positions in HSBC, Crédit Lyonnais and Salmon Smith Barney.

He most recently served as global head of Equities and global co-head of Securities Financing, and a member of the Global Markets Executive Committee at HSBC.

Zaimi has also experience in leading a range of functions, including the management of all trading and structuring activities across all asset classes in APAC.

Khan said: “It is critical to our growth plan that we continue to build great teams and bring in strong leaders. Hossein is widely respected and equally recognised by peers and clients as one of the leading figures in the industry and we’re very excited to have him join Barclays to further grow our franchise in APAC.”

Khanna added: “The success of Barclays’ Asia Pacific franchise is driven by our ability to attract and hire the best talent to grow our business. Hossein brings solid cross-product experience in APAC and has had global product ownership for FX and Equities for a number of years.

“We are confident that his broad expertise, coupled with a deep knowledge of Asian markets, will move us closer to achieving our goals and ambitions for the region.”

Recently, Barclays reportedly suspended the sale of new retail structured products in the US in the aftermath of a $15bn trading error.