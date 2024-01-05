Ryan Voegeli as head of investment banking for Canada, Barclays.

Ryan Voegeli has been appointed as Barclays’ head of investment banking for Canada and will be based in Toronto.

Having worked in investment banking for two decades, Voegeli moves to Barclays from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) capital markets, where he was head of global investment banking for diversified industries.

He oversaw a productive team that operated in Toronto, Montreal, Winnipeg, Vancouver, Chicago, and San Francisco in this capacity. Voegeli was also head of Canadian telecom, media & technology investment banking at Bank of America Merrill Lynch before transferring to CIBC in 2011.

Voegeli has played significant roles in numerous historic transactions over his career, such as advising Shaw Communications’ Special Committee on its $1.6bn acquisition of Wind Mobile and its $26bn sale to Rogers Communications.

He provided advice to George Weston Limited about the sale of Weston Foods, to Loblaw regarding the $845m purchase of Lifemark Health Group, and to Choice Properties regarding its $460m initial public offering (IPO) from Loblaw.

Additionally, Voegeli counselled GFL on its $5.125bn recapitalisation backed by BC Partners and OTPP, as well as TELUS on its $2.9bn acquisition of Lifeworks.

Having served as a joint bookrunner on TELUS International’s $1.4bn IPO, Ceridian’s US$531m IPO, Aritzia’s $460m IPO, and Hudson’s Bay Company’s $380m IPO, he possesses a wealth of knowledge with initial public offerings.

Geoffrey Belsher, chairman and country chief executive officer for Canada said: “Ryan’s extensive industry relationships, combined with his proven leadership capabilities, will be of enormous value to our clients and colleagues. With this outstanding addition to our platform, the whole team looks forward to even better serving our clients and making increased inroads into key business areas such as cross-border M&A, equity financing, and high-yield financing.”

“We are deeply committed to Canada and the Canadian markets, and we look forward to working together with our clients to further build on our shared successes,” added Taylor Wright, global co-head of investment banking. “Under Ryan’s leadership the team will continue to drive best in class outcomes for our clients, both within Canada and for our broader Americas and global investment banking businesses.”