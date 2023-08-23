Building in Singapore.

Ang will succeed Sonjoy Phukan as global chief operating officer, who is leaving Bank of Singapore to pursue other interests.

The appointment will take effect from 13 September 2023 and Ang will report to chief executive Jason Moo. Ang will also be made a member of the bank’s management committee.

As global chief operating officer, Ang will support the Bank of Singapore’s strategy and lead the bank’s transformation efforts. He will also have oversight of the governance and operations to support the continued growth of the franchise in its key markets across ASEAN, Greater China, and Middle East.

He joins from Credit Suisse where he was the Southeast Asia COO. He was also the Singapore branch manager and head of wealth management.

From 2006 to 2011, Ang helped Credit Suisse expand its regional footprint and product offerings across Asia as the head of new business, Asia Pacific. These included the establishment of its branch in Mumbai, India, as well as its China onshore joint venture with founder securities.

Jason Moo, Bank of Singapore chief executive officer, said: “Jacky is highly regarded as a strong leader with an innovative and forward-looking mindset. His in-depth knowledge of the industry across our key markets, coupled with a sound understanding of compliance, controls and risk management, will be a great asset to our franchise. I am confident that Jacky, together with the management team, will propel Bank of Singapore to greater heights.”

Recently, Rebecca Genty-Nott has been named head of human resources at the Bank of Singapore’s DIFC Branch, while Bora Armangil has been named chief operating officer for the Middle East division of the bank.