Rebecca Genty-Nott, head of human resources, Bank of Singapore’s DIFC Branch.

Nott joins Bank of Singapore as a human resources specialist with a CIPD certification, who began working for Lloyds TSB Private Bank in the UK in 2001.

Later, she accepted a position as a private banking relationship manager with C. Hoare & Co. in London.

Over the past 13 years, Nott has held a variety of senior positions in marketing support and HR with Julius Baer, LGT, and Octogone while working in Dubai.

She graduated from Oxford University with a bachelor’s degree and from Erasmus University in the Netherlands with a master’s degree in international human resources and global mobility.

Her move is dependent on regulatory approval.

Furthermore, Armangil takes over twenty years of wealth management experience with him.

Bora Armangil, chief operating officer for the Middle East division of the bank.

He holds dual citizenship in Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

After starting his career at IBM, he went on to hold prominent positions at Deutsche Bank and Union Bancaire Privee, where he oversaw technology, operations, and business management.

He started XNext, a wealth management firm, to offer consulting, change, and project management services to private banks, before joining Bank of Singapore.

His employment will begin on August 1, 2023.

In addition to their global functional leaders in Singapore, Nott and Armangil will also report to Ranjit Khanna, global market head of the Middle East and chief executive, DIFC branch.

Khanna stated: “We are excited to welcome Bora and Rebecca to the Bank of Singapore family. The Middle East continues to represent a key region for the bank. These appointments reinforce our commitment to grow the Middle East business by investing in talent to ensure strong leadership on the ground.”