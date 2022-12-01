Aviso Wealth to offer CapIntel’s technology to Canadian credit union advisors

Using the technology, the advisors will be able to offer improved services to their clients. Credit: Clément Hélardot on Unsplash.

Canada-based Aviso Wealth has entered into a strategic alliance with financial technology firm CapIntel to deliver new digital tools to credit union advisors across the country.

As part of the partnership, Aviso Wealth’s credit union partners in Canada will gain access to CapIntel’s technology.

Using the technology, the advisors will be able to offer improved services to their clients.

Advisors will also be able to use instant, analytics to help their clients with better investment decisions, the companies said.

They can compare various investment options as well as improve their knowhow regarding their financial goals and consequences, among others.

In addition, CapIntel’s intuitive solution will help the advisor workflow by digitising proposal and comparison-building activities.

Aviso Wealth SVP and head of credit union wealth management Wanda Frisk said: “Providing our credit union partners with access to the latest digital innovations is critical to our continued efforts to improve the advisor and client experience.

“Capintel’s intuitive proposal technology will add efficiency to the advisor workflow, while driving meaningful engagement with members.”

Currently, Aviso Wealth, backed by Centrals, The Co-operators/CUMIS, and Desjardins, offers several wealth solutions to the Canadian financial industry.

CapIntel CEO James Rockwood said: “With Aviso’s expansive network of credit union partners, our goal is to help further enhance the modern advisory experience.

“CapIntel’s best-in-class technology will allow credit union advisors to work even more efficiently and deliver extraordinary value to their clients, ultimately enhancing the advisor-member relationship.”

In August this year, CapIntel announced that NEI Investments, subsidiary of Aviso Wealth, deployed its fintech solutions to consolidate sales activities.