To strengthen its focus on the German fund market, Aubrey Capital Management has established a relationship with Aramea Asset Management, one of Germany’s leading independent asset managers.

Aubrey Capital Management was founded in 2006 as a specialised international manager with a unique investment strategy.

Aubrey oversees over £1bn ($1.2bn) in equity funds and mandates for institutional and individual clients from offices in Edinburgh and London.

The business believes that experienced investment managers who are given the right resources and support in a bespoke setting may best serve investors.

Aubrey is renowned for their award-winning Emerging Markets strategy.

The investment team’s collaborative work approach and encouragement of individualism result in high conviction strategies. The firm’s exclusive thematic approach to equities provides a high active share, with a focus on quality and long-term profits.

This partnership will allow Aubrey to work closely with Aramea Asset Management and its subsidiary firm Punica Invest to provide the necessary assistance and experience for Aubrey’s diverse product line.

Andrew Dalrymple, Rob Brewis, and John Ewart oversee Aubrey’s Global Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund, which was authorised for sale in Germany in February 2022 and has since received favourable feedback from German clients.

“We view Germany as being a key market in the global expansion of Aubrey, and our range of funds is proving to be popular in the Germany, largely because German investors validate and support boutique asset managers like Aubrey who can offer a highly differentiated approach and generate diversified alpha source for their portfolios,’’ says Myra Chan, Sales Director and Member of the Sustainability Committee at Aubrey.

‘’I look forward to working closely with the Punica team whose distribution base complements greatly that of Aubrey’s.”