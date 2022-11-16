British asset manager Seventy Ninth Group to expand into Dubai

The Dubai office will help Seventy Ninth Global to form new partnerships with potential investors. Credit: lukasbieri from Pixabay.

UK-based asset management firm Seventy Ninth Group is set to open a new office in Dubai, UAE to bolster its international footprint.

To be set up in the Jumeirah Lake Towers within the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), the new branch will act as the headquarters of the company, which is a part of Webster’s family office portfolio.

Through the new Dubai, Seventy Ninth Global aims to form new partnerships with potential investors and investment funds across the region.

The new office will be led Ben Rockell, head of business development, and Reenu Sehgal, investor relations -corporate.

Seventy Ninth Group plans to use the office as a base for its businesses in Middle East.

Rockell said: “I’m really pleased to be able to announce the acquisition of our new office, which places us in the heart of Dubai’s commodities district, where we will be well placed to build our relationships with international investors even further.”

Seventy Ninth Group noted that the new branch represents the next stage of its global growth that has also witnessed the introduction of Seventy-Ninth Private Equity Fund, among others.

Seventy Ninth Group chairman David Webster said: “Our new office in Dubai will allow us to connect easily with our overseas investors and in turn deliver on our core value of first-class customer service for both our UK and international investors.

“It represents another landmark in our growth roadmap and we’re very much looking forward to building new connections and relationships in the region.”