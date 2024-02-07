The private and commercial bank Arbuthnot Latham has appointed Dorian Teofanov-Pjescic as a commercial banking executive, bringing new talent to the technology banking division after a number of recent additions.
Previously, Teofanov-Pjescic worked at Metro Bank where he was in relationship management and business development for five and a half years. He provides a plethora of experience and a solid record of helping clients.
Moreover, Teofanov-Pjescic becomes a member of the technology banking team after Ben Sheeran was named head of the technology banking & inward investment team in October 2023, and Rachel Rowling was appointed as a senior commercial banker in January.
Rowling was a relationship manager at HSBC Innovation Banking, formerly known as Silicon Valley Bank, before joining the company.
The establishment and ongoing growth of this specialised team allows Arbuthnot Latham to continue evolving its client offering by integrating its business units with new customer segments, hence maintaining momentum in commercial banking with an emphasis on sector expertise.
Kevin Barrett, managing director, private & commercial banking, said: “We are excited to see the technology banking team continue to grow as Dorian joins us, following Ben and Rachel’s recent appointments. Dorian’s valuable experience will allow the team to further address the very specific everyday requirements of owner-managed and independent businesses, while expanding our expertise in this specialist area. The addition to the team further demonstrates our commitment to Technology Banking and will allow more clients to benefit from our unique business approach.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Sheeran: “We are very happy to have Dorian join the team to further add to Arbuthnot Latham’s rapidly growing technology proposition. His previous experience will allow us to continue to provide exceptional client services and as we aim to keep up with the rapidly evolving tech space, we are excited to have a new member joining who can bring fresh perspective to the team.”
Furthermore, last month Arbuthnot Lathan selected Mark Penny to be a director of private banking within its media team.
Penny has worked for Adam & Company for the last 21 years. Prior to that, he spent 10 years with the Guinness Family Private office.
At Arbuthnot Latham, he will help the bank’s mission to support media creatives and sportspeople from the start of their career and throughout.