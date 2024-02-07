Dorian Teofanov-Pjescic, commercial banking executive at Arbuthnot Latham.

The private and commercial bank Arbuthnot Latham has appointed Dorian Teofanov-Pjescic as a commercial banking executive, bringing new talent to the technology banking division after a number of recent additions.

Previously, Teofanov-Pjescic worked at Metro Bank where he was in relationship management and business development for five and a half years. He provides a plethora of experience and a solid record of helping clients.

Moreover, Teofanov-Pjescic becomes a member of the technology banking team after Ben Sheeran was named head of the technology banking & inward investment team in October 2023, and Rachel Rowling was appointed as a senior commercial banker in January.

Rowling was a relationship manager at HSBC Innovation Banking, formerly known as Silicon Valley Bank, before joining the company.

The establishment and ongoing growth of this specialised team allows Arbuthnot Latham to continue evolving its client offering by integrating its business units with new customer segments, hence maintaining momentum in commercial banking with an emphasis on sector expertise.

Kevin Barrett, managing director, private & commercial banking, said: “We are excited to see the technology banking team continue to grow as Dorian joins us, following Ben and Rachel’s recent appointments. Dorian’s valuable experience will allow the team to further address the very specific everyday requirements of owner-managed and independent businesses, while expanding our expertise in this specialist area. The addition to the team further demonstrates our commitment to Technology Banking and will allow more clients to benefit from our unique business approach.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Private Banker International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Sheeran: “We are very happy to have Dorian join the team to further add to Arbuthnot Latham’s rapidly growing technology proposition. His previous experience will allow us to continue to provide exceptional client services and as we aim to keep up with the rapidly evolving tech space, we are excited to have a new member joining who can bring fresh perspective to the team.”

Furthermore, last month Arbuthnot Lathan selected Mark Penny to be a director of private banking within its media team.

Penny has worked for Adam & Company for the last 21 years. Prior to that, he spent 10 years with the Guinness Family Private office.

At Arbuthnot Latham, he will help the bank’s mission to support media creatives and sportspeople from the start of their career and throughout.