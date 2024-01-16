Arbuthnot Latham and Co, the private and commercial bank, has appointed Rachel Rowling as a senior commercial banker to the technology banking division, demonstrating the company’s continuous expansion and progression.
Rowling was a relationship manager at HSBC Innovation Banking, formerly known as Silicon Valley Bank, before joining the company.
Her extensive background includes a solid record of providing financial solutions and establishing strategic alliances to early-stage technological start-ups.
Following Ben Sheeran’s appointment in October 2023 as team leader for technology banking, Rowling becomes a member of the group.
By integrating its business divisions with new customer groups and investing in this specialised team, Arbuthnot Latham is able to reinforce its client proposal and maintain the upsurge that its commercial banking sector has gained in terms of experience.
The increased team builds on the foundation established by the specialised commercial banking teams and represents another important milestone in Arbuthnot Latham’s continuous transition.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
With this new contract, Arbuthnot Latham is able to further its dedication to improving the client experience and grow its capacity to provide entrepreneurs and business owners with exclusive expertise.
Kevin Barrett, managing director, private & commercial banking at Arbuthnot Latham, commented: “We are thrilled to announce the strengthening of the technology banking team. Its growth enables us to effectively address the very specific everyday requirements of owner-managed and independent businesses, while expanding our expertise in specialist areas.”
Sheeran added: “We are excited for Rachel to join us, bringing with her a wealth of experience accumulated over her time at HSBC Innovation Banking and Silicon Valley Bank. This is a fast-moving and rapidly growing ecosystem, where having a knowledgeable, experienced team will tangibly help clients looking for exceptional value.”
Furthermore, Arbuthnot Latham selected Mark Penny to be a director of private banking within its media team.
Penny has worked for Adam & Company for the last 21 years. Prior to that, he spent 10 years with the Guinness Family Private office.
At Arbuthnot Latham, he will help the bank’s mission to support media creatives and sportspeople from the start of their career and throughout.