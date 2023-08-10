Credit: WorldSpectrum from Pixabay.

AltTab chose Tsui as crypto trader and options specialist to help strengthen and expand its portfolio team.

Tsui joins AltTab after working as an independent trader since 2018. Previously, he was equipment engineer at the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company.

His new role will involve applying trading strategies for the firm’s portfolios during Taipei Standard Time and utilising his analytics skills to predict and respond effectively to market behaviours. He must do that while also supporting the portfolio management team through market analysis.

In addition, he will work alongside Dr. Raymond Ng, Greg Moritz, Michael Silberberg and Michiel Janssen to enhance AltTab Capital’s crypto portfolio.

Dr Raymond Ng, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer at AltTab Capital, commented,

“Nick is a highly diligent crypto trader with excellent skills in mathematics, trading strategies, and finance, along with developed analytical and logical reasoning abilities. We are delighted that he is joining our team, and we’re confident he will help us to generate significant returns for our investors.”

Tsui commented: “AltTab Capital is an exciting hedge fund company at the forefront of a new emerging industry globally becoming recognised as the future of finance. I look forward to taking on this new challenge and big step in my career.”

Digital asset hedge fund AltTab Capital also launched an office in London, UK, this year to expand its network.

AltTab Capital was founded in North America in 2021 and the fund has chosen now to make this move to take advantage of “thawing conditions” in the digital asset markets to establish a presence in Europe.

Currently, the fund holds $19m in assets under management (AuM). This includes its principal Forerunner Fund and a number of Special Purpose Vehicles.

London was chosen for a variety of reasons. The UK is home to the second largest hedge fund market in the world, after the US, with more than 500 set up in the capital in 2019.

In addition, the regulatory environment is increasingly favourable towards digital assets with established technology and finance hubs. Also, London has a large wealth of talent for AltTab to draw from for future expansion.