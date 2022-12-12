In order to pursue non-executive positions across the sector, Rupf Bee will quit the firm at the end of this year. Credit: StartupStockPhotos from Pixabay

Allianz Global Investors (Allianz GI) has named Edouard Jozan as the new head of Distribution Europe, replacing Barbara Rupf Bee.

In order to pursue non-executive positions across the sector, Rupf Bee will quit the firm at the end of this year. She currently serves as the EMEA head.

Having joined AllianzGI in 2020, Jozan presently leads Allianz Insurance Asset Management, managing the institutional business’ development with AllianzGI’s parent and sister entities.

Besides, he heads the global third-party insurance business.

In his 23-year financial career, he held several investment management and client-facing roles at Allianz entities in Germany, France, the UK and the US.

Furthermore, Allianz GI promoted Malie Conway to the role of head of new unit covering global clients and growth markets.

This will include the current teams of global banks, global consultants and growth markets, AllianzGI’s business in emerging nations.

Conway started her stint at AllianzGI in 2016 during the integration of Rogge Global Partners and has been heading US distribution since 2020.

At Rogge, she served as the CIO. She will operate out of London in the new capacity.

The changes will take effect from 1 January 2023.

Commenting on Rupf Bee, Allianz GI CEO Tobias Pross said: “Her client-focus and insight together with her energy have helped ensure that our business in the region is strong and healthy.”

“In Malie Conway and Edouard Jozan we have two established leaders, with the strong industry experience and client focus we need to maintain the development of AllianzGI,” added.

In June this year, AllianzGI reached a definitive agreement with Voya Financial to transfer certain investment teams and assets to Voya Investment Management .

This include AllianzGI’s US-based income and growth, fundamental equities as well as private placement teams.

The asset manager also struck a long-term distribution alliance to distribute Voya’s investment strategies outside the US and Canada.

Meanwhile, the firm is also vying for a share of China’s wealth market.

In August 2022, it was reported that AllianzGI is carrying out talks with Industrial Bank and China CITIC Bank and others for launching a majority-owned asset management joint venture in China.