The collaboration with BlackRock has allowed Adepa to strengthen its tailored services for clients across private equity, private debt, infrastructure, and real estate.
Following a search process, Adepa selected the eFront platform for its client services and alternative investment and data analytics capabilities.
In addition, eFront solutions are available across Adepa’s entire business, including the AIFM services, as well as fund administration and transfer agency.
According to BlackRock’s 2023 Global Investment Outlook , investors will need to make more frequent changes to portfolios to adjust to a new investment regime characterised by greater volatility.
Furthermore, the eFront platform provides clients with the data and analytics needed to inform investment decisions across all private capital asset classes.
Esteban Nogueyra, head of fund administration at Adepa, said: “We are delighted to have partnered with BlackRock to implement its eFront technology, enhancing our Fund Administration and Investor Services solutions for leading alternative asset managers globally. By integrating eFront in our technology platform, we will provide a one-stop-shop combining the advantages of our back-office capabilities and leading alternative fund services expertise in Europe and Latin America, supporting our international expansion, and allowing our clients to focus on their core business.”
“We’re incredibly proud to be working with Adepa, an industry leader dedicated to giving clients deeper portfolio insights that lead to unique, and meaningful, investment outcomes,” added Melissa Ferraz, global head of Aladdin Alternatives.
In October, in order to increase investment accessibility for millions of investors throughout Europe, Upvest, a Berlin-based fintech, partnered with BlackRock.
Millions of investors may be able to access investment opportunities due to BlackRock‘s comprehensive asset management skills and expertise in ETFs and Upvest’s effective investment single application programming interface (API).
Upvest provides the trading, settlement, and custody infrastructure required for digital asset management in a single API.