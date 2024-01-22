Prominent worldwide asset servicing provider Adepa has signed a final agreement to acquire Fidupar, a Luxembourg-based business that provides fund and corporate services under the supervision of the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF).
The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval.
With this strategic acquisition, Adepa has strengthened its position as an important force in the financial services industry and attained an important objective in its expansion goals.
It is projected that the transaction will result in synergies that will greatly improve the group’s transfer agent and fund administration capabilities, especially with regard to alternative investments.
Furthermore, this action is in full alignment with Adepa’s long-term development plan and demonstrates the company’s dedication to offering clients complete and modern solutions, including fund administration, investor services, and ManCo/AIFM.
Fidupar has made a name for itself in the financial services industry as a reliable partner by providing a variety of specialised solutions in corporate services and fund administration that are precisely designed to satisfy the demands of individual clients.
Through the acquisition, Adepa may expand its reach into new markets like France and Belgium and strengthen its longstanding presence in Luxembourg, a crucial center for global banking and investment.
Adepa’s CEO, Carlos Alberto Morales said: “We are excited to welcome Fidupar into the Adepa family. This strategic move aligns with our goal to strengthen our capabilities and expand our global reach. The expertise and market knowledge that Fidupar brings to the table will undoubtedly complement our existing strengths, fostering growth and innovation.”
Fidupar’s managing directors, Frédéric Collot and Nicolas Montagne, responded to the acquisition with the following statement: “We are excited to join forces with Adepa, a move that aligns with our shared commitment to delivering exceptional financial services. This strategic collaboration will bring added value to our clients and open up new opportunities for growth.”