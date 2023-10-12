This partnership hopes to set new standards for wealth management, credit, and insurance solutions by fusing additiv’s innovative API-first cloud platform with SELISE’s customised services.

By utilising SELISE’s substantial expertise in software management and practises, this collaboration will greatly raise the features of additiv’s recognised Digital Finance Suite (DFS).

The joint effort will promote improvements in standardised integration solutions customised to additiv’s DFS while maintaining the key attributes of the current platform.

Both SELISE and additiv are commended for their innovative methods of product development and application within the financial services ecosystem.

In addition, the two Swiss fintechs are working on a project that involves not just a merger of technological skill but also a common vision for global disruption, enabling a quick and steady expansion of capabilities, service offerings, and global presence.

Together, its global outreach aims for quick execution cycles while displaying a firm commitment to customer-centricity shared by both partners, with additiv focusing on building goods and invention and SELISE emphasising on integration and customisation services.

Michael Stemmle, founder of additiv, commented: “this partnership represents a pivotal step in our growth journey, reinforcing our mission to drive unparalleled innovation in the fintech landscape.”

Nils Frowein, CEO of additiv, expressed his interest: “I’m thrilled about this collaboration, which will bring ground-breaking and transformative solutions in digital finance.”

Julian Weber, CEO of SELISE, added: “Our synergy with additiv is more than a partnership – it’s a commitment to redefine the standards of financial services through collective innovation.”

Company collaborations

Furthermore, FundFront, a technology supplier for alternative investment platforms, announced that Falcon Investment Management (Falcon IM) has chosen FundFront’s technology offerings to run its upcoming emerging manager platform.

It claims to remove conventional barriers, making it simple for rising managers to introduce, oversee, and share their plans in a legal manner.

Falcon IM permits asset managers to provide their investment possibilities to a worldwide investor base via international clearing systems and exchanges by leveraging FundFront’s securitisation infrastructure.