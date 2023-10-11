The way preliminary asset managers execute their investment ideas will shift due to the new Falcon IM platform, which is supported by FundFront’s white-label technology.
It claims to remove conventional barriers, making it simple for rising managers to introduce, oversee, and share their plans in a legal manner.
Falcon IM permits asset managers to provide their investment possibilities to a worldwide investor base via international clearing systems and exchanges by leveraging FundFront’s securitisation infrastructure.
Using an ISIN, investors can easily access these securities from their custodian banks, satisfying the needs of modern informed investors.
Benny Menashe, CEO of Falcon, said: “We understand the challenges faced by early-stage asset managers in today’s landscape—operational complexities and capital raising hurdles. With this initiative, we’re creating an ecosystem where managers’ independence and unique narratives are celebrated, with FundFront’s technology as the cornerstone of this transformative change.”
Amin Naj, founding partner of FundFront, added: “Falcon’s commitment to empowering the next generation of asset managers is inspiring. We’re proud that our technology and solutions will play a pivotal role in supporting Falcon’s innovative endeavours.”
The Falcon IM rising manager platform presents a unique opportunity for asset managers looking for a quick, legal, and global route to market.
Partner asset managers benefit from strong operational assistance, experienced risk management, and access to a platform that exposes their products to a global audience.
Furthermore, FundFront provides alternative investment technology and solutions to financial organisations.
The software bridges the gap between asset managers and the wealth business.
It brings access, liquidity, and transparency to the forefront by using the power of technology, revolutionising the field of alternative investments for the benefit of all stakeholders.