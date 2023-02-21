First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC has appointed Michel Longhini from Edmond de Rothschild to manage its worldwide private bank.

Michel Longhini will oversee improving Fab‘s private banking product as well as driving growth in key areas of the private banking division and across the company’s international network.

Holding prominent positions at Union Bancaire Privee and BNP Paribas SA, Longhini served as the chief executive officer of private banking at Edmond de Rothschild in Geneva.

Longhini’s appointment comes less than a month after FAB hired Lars Kramer of ABN Amro Bank NV as chief financial officer.

Furthermore, the Abu Dhabi institution hired a former Bank of America executive to serve as a special adviser to CEO Hana Al Rostamani, who was named as FAB’s first female CEO in early 2021 and has since embarked on a thorough management makeover.

FAB was founded in 2017 by the merging of the National Bank of Abu Dhabi and the First Gulf Bank. It is the UAE’s largest bank.

The firm provides corporate, retail, private, and investment banking, as well as Islamic banking, real estate, and management services, GlobalData reports.

The bank is headquartered in Abu Dhabi’s Khalifa Business Park and has operations on five continents: Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa (EAMEA).

