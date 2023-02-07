Wealthapp Family Office initially plans to manage around INR100m ($1m) in assets. Credit: StartupStockPhotos from Pixabay.

Arab Bank (Switzerland) and InvestGlass have partnered on a sovereign cloud solution that provides a variety of automated options.

The bank will utilise the Swiss InvestGlass SA solution, improving the client experience while pioneering future customer-centric technology.

Without jeopardising security, privacy, or the personal relationship of the consumer, this bespoke, end-to-end solution is intended to assist Arab Bank (Switzerland) with clients.

InvestGlass, a Swiss fintech expert in sales and automation, and Arab Bank announced their agreement on February 1, 2023.

Speaking to Private Banker International, Alexander Gaillard, CEO of InvestGlass, explains, ‘’The aim of the platform is to save time in the most crucial private banking steps such as account opening, investment solicitation and portfolio review but also approval process, compliance reviews and more.’’

Following a successful 30-month cooperation, Arab Bank (Switzerland) chose InvestGlass solutions for digital onboarding, client lifecycle management, portfolio management, and client portal.

‘’In a first of its kind, Arab Bank (Switzerland) is the first private bank to provide such support to build a completely new banking financial technology, and we are very happy that our cooperation with the bank, it would provide faster tools to open complex bank accounts and provide superior advisory services,’’ said Alexander Gaillard, CEO of InvestGlass.

Customers, as well as bankers, compliance officers, and management, can use the portal. As a result, advisers will be able to provide clients with personalised financial advice that adheres to the most recent rules by analysing portfolio risk and identifying opportunities in a timely and effective manner.

Founded in 2014, InvestGlass is the leading Swiss sales and compliance automation system. Digital onboarding, CRM, portfolio management, marketing automation, and an investor portal are among the five pillars of InvestGlass.

With InvestGlass, businesses can easily onboard new clients, monitor their investment portfolios, and improve their service marketing. InvestGlass employs AI technology such as GPT3 to increase bank productivity.