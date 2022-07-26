ADIA poaches Deutsche Bank’s investment banking coverage chief

Drew Goldman, who is set to exit Deutsche Bank, is expected to join ADIA. Credit: Deutsche Bank AG, Frankfurt am Main.

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), the sovereign wealth fund of Abu Dhabi, has named Drew Goldman as its new global head of real estate.

Goldman, who is currently serving as global investment banking coverage and advisory chief of Deutsche Bank, is expected to join ADIA in October this year.

In his new role, Goldman will look after the development and execution of the real estate department’s policy.

He will also supervise the department’s investment activities across the globe, said ADIA.

Goldman will report to ADIA real estate department’s executive director Mohamed AlQubaisi.

During his association with Deutsche Bank spanning across a period of over 20 years, Goldman has served the bank in various senior positions.

During 2012 to 2019, Goldman was the global head of Deutsche Bank’s Real Estate Investment Banking Group.

Commenting on the appointment, Mohamed AlQubaisi said: “Drew has built a long and successful track record of managing a diversified global business and advising on investment activities throughout the real estate sector.

“His breadth and depth of experience will be an asset to the Department as we continue to capitalise on our areas of existing strength, while increasing exposure to high-conviction themes.”

After the departure of Goldman, Deutsche Bank plans to replace him with regional chiefs, reported Reuters citing a memo of the bank.

The bank’s global co-head of mergers & acquisitions (M&A) Bruce Evans is set to supervise investment banking coverage and advisory for the Americas.