AAZZUR integrates additiv into embedded finance ecosystem

Embedded finance integrator AAZZUR has partnered with wealth platform additiv to integrate platform and ecosystem.

As a result, AAZZUR clients and partners can access and offer financial tools suchas obo-advisers and digital wealth managers. The product offers will be triggered by spending patterns or transactions, meaning customers will only be offered products tailored to them when they are needed.

The partnership with additiv has also secured a digital bank, focused on affluent millennials and Gen Xers, as its first client.

Philipp Buschmann, CEO, AAZZUR, said: “I’ve known Michael and the additiv team for years and I’m super-excited we’re going to be working together. Both AAZZUR and additiv are fast growing companies focussed on building the best fintech ecosystems possible, so it makes perfect sense we’ve finally formed this partnership. I’m also thrilled that, through this partnership, we’ve already been able to help a new online bank embark on its own mission to change the face of digital banking for the affluent market.”

Michael Stemmle, CEO, additiv, commented: ”As an established embedded finance orchestrator, partnering with AAZZUR is the obvious choice. Through this collaboration, our platform is enabling a new digital bank to offer compliant end-to-end wealth management services in the most efficient way. This approach is part of a wider initiative to meet the need for financial services to be orchestrated via a Finance-as-a-Service platform; a unique offering embedding regulated financial services into financial and non-financial brands, ranging from independent asset managers right through to global ecommerce platforms.”

Last year, additiv has joined forces with sustainability and data science tech platform Clarity AI to provide sustainability insights to wealth managers.

The partnership will allow additiv clients to include Clarity AI‘s sustainability insights into their investment decisions.

This will enable wealth managers to better grasp the true impact of companies and build portfolios in accordance with the preferences and concerns of their customers.