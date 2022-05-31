Filings buzz in private banking: 24% decrease in the future of work mentions in Q4 of 2021

Mentions of the future of work within the filings of companies in the private banking industry fell 24% between the Q3 and Q4 2021.

In total, the frequency of sentences related to the future of work during 2021 was 709% higher than in 2016 when GlobalData, from whom our data for this article is taken, first began to track the key issues referred to in company filings.

When private banking companies publish annual and quarterly reports, ESG reports and other filings, GlobalData analyses the text and identifies individual sentences that relate to disruptive forces facing companies in the coming years. The future of work is one of these topics - companies that excel and invest in these areas are thought to be better prepared for the future business landscape and better equipped to survive unforeseen challenges.

To assess whether the future of work is featuring more in the summaries and strategies of private banking companies, two measures were calculated. Firstly, we looked at the percentage of companies which have mentioned the future of work at least once in filings during the past twelve months - this was 71% compared to 22% in 2016. Secondly, we calculated the percentage of total analysed sentences that referred to the future of work.

Of the 10 biggest employers in the private banking industry, SBI was the company which referred to the future of work the most during 2021. GlobalData identified 10 future of work-related sentences in the India-based company's filings - 0.16% of all sentences. Citigroup mentioned the future of work the second most - the issue was referred to in 0.11% of sentences in the company's filings. Other top employers with high future of work mentions included CCBC, Sberbank and ICBC.

Across all private banking companies the filing published in the fourth quarter of 2021 which exhibited the greatest focus on the future of work came from W. R. Berkley. Of the document's 1,182 sentences, 10 (0.8%) referred to the future of work.

This analysis provides an approximate indication of which companies are focusing on the future of work and how important the issue is considered within the private banking industry, but it also has limitations and should be interpreted carefully. For example, a company mentioning the future of work more regularly is not necessarily proof that they are utilising new techniques or prioritising the issue, nor does it indicate whether the company's ventures into the future of work have been successes or failures.

GlobalData also categorises the future of work mentions by a series of subthemes. Of these subthemes, the most commonly referred to topic in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 'robotic process automation', which made up 50% of all future of work subtheme mentions by private banking companies.