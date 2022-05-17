Filings buzz in private banking: 19% decrease in industrial automation mentions in Q4 of 2021

Mentions of industrial automation within the filings of companies in the private banking industry fell 19% between the third and fourth quarters of 2021.

In total, the frequency of sentences related to industrial automation during 2021 was 62% higher than in 2016 when GlobalData, from whom our data for this article is taken, first began to track the key issues referred to in company filings.

When private banking companies publish annual and quarterly reports, ESG reports and other filings, GlobalData analyses the text and identifies individual sentences that relate to disruptive forces facing companies in the coming years. Industrial automation is one of these topics - companies that excel and invest in these areas are thought to be better prepared for the future business landscape and better equipped to survive unforeseen challenges.

To assess whether industrial automation is featuring more in the summaries and strategies of private banking companies, two measures were calculated. Firstly, we looked at the percentage of companies which have mentioned industrial automation at least once in filings during the past twelve months - this was 65% compared to 47% in 2016. Secondly, we calculated the percentage of total analysed sentences that referred to industrial automation.

Of the 10 biggest employers in the private banking industry, Sberbank was the company which referred to industrial automation the most during 2021. GlobalData identified 18 industrial automation-related sentences in the Russia-based company's filings - 0.2% of all sentences. CCBC mentioned industrial automation the second most - the issue was referred to in 0.15% of sentences in the company's filings. Other top employers with high industrial automation mentions included ICBC, SBI and ABC.

This analysis provides an approximate indication of which companies are focusing on industrial automation and how important the issue is considered within the private banking industry, but it also has limitations and should be interpreted carefully. For example, a company mentioning industrial automation more regularly is not necessarily proof that they are utilising new techniques or prioritising the issue, nor does it indicate whether the company's ventures into industrial automation have been successes or failures.

In the last quarter, private banking companies based in Middle East were most likely to mention industrial automation with 0.12% of sentences in company filings referring to the issue. In contrast, companies with their headquarters in the United States mentioned industrial automation in just 0.03% of sentences.