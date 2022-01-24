Decisive expands Swiss presence with Artorius Wealth deal

Geneva-based wealth adviser Decisive Capital Management has taken over the Swiss business of Artorius Wealth Switzerland in Zurich for an undisclosed sum.

The transaction is expected to bolster Decisive’s wealth platform in addition to expanding its reach in Zurich.

Founded in 2015, Manchester-based Artorius offers investment advice to UK entrepreneurs, financial services and private equity professionals as well as clients inheriting wealth.

Owned by management, employees, and HNWI shareholders, the business currently oversees £1.5bn in assets.

Related

Decisive partners said: “This first acquisition marks an important step in enhancing our wealth and asset management ecosystem.

“This deal fits our growth strategy and cements our ambition to be a trusted advisor to our clients. We look forward to welcoming the Artorius Zurich team into our investment discovery platform, focused on smart capital.”

Artorius managing director and founding member James Phillips said: “I have always aspired to be the trusted adviser to my clients and nurture the relationship through regular dialogue. Simply ‘listening’ to clients’ concerns and ambitions have been a privilege and combining Decisive’s values, next-gen thinking and performance to build on the Artorius values of ‘there must be a better way.’

Phillips will take charge as senior partner and head of Northern Europe at Decisive.

Artorius executive chairman Ian Marsh said: “Artorius is focused on regional growth opportunities in the UK and our agreement with Decisive means we will continue to offer Artorius’s resident non-domiciled clients a platform in Switzerland from which they can conduct their international affairs.”

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you View all newsletters By the Private Banker International team Sign up to our newsletters Sign up here

Decisive, with offices in Geneva, Zurich, and London, has more than $6bn in assets under supervision.