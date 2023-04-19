Everon, a Zurich-based fintech, has gained an asset management licence from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (Finma).

It plans to extend its offering with new services both at home and abroad, according to an emailed statement seen by Finews.

”The fact that we are one of the first young companies and fintech’s to receive the license makes us very happy and testifies to the fact that we meet the highest standards,’’ commented CEO Florian Ruemmelein in a statement.

The Wealth Management as a Service (WMaaS) is an upcoming partner application that will allow asset managers, financial consultants, and other partners to create a B2B2C (business to business to client) product on Everon’s platform.

Based in the statement, the service offers cost savings to external consumers.

Furthermore, the fintech hopes to expand into private market investments and permit clients to invest in privately held businesses and growth capital investments.

Everon was founded in 2019 with the intention of democratising private banking.

It is the first independent Swiss digital private banking solution for wealthy and high-net-worth individuals.

They offer high-quality investment possibilities and financial services via an all-in-one app that includes additional human advising services.

‘’We believe that most private banking services can be digitalised, making them cheaper and enabling a broader audience to access them,’’ said Co-Founder Jonas Bächinger. While private banking typically requires a minimum commitment of half a million to a million, Everon’s asset management begins at just 30,000 Swiss francs.

Everon increases access to Swiss Private Banking by building an ecosystem that provides professional financial services at scale to affluent individuals throughout the world.

The organisation also plans to use its cutting-edge technologies to offer Swiss Private Banking as a Service to corporate partners in order to shape the industry’s future.