McKeary will support ZEDRA’s global Fund Solutions division and report to Wim Ritz, the global head of funds.

In addition, the McKeary hiring should boost ZEDRA’s funds services division.

He will work out of the company’s London office to find new business possibilities and establish enduring connections with established and up-and-coming fund managers and their advisers.

In order to assist fund managers who, want to start new investment funds, outsource fund administration, or switch fund administrators, McKeary will work closely with ZEDRA’s larger fund solutions team.

In particular, he will assist fund managers in choosing the ideal jurisdiction for their fund based on their requirements.

Nearly 100 professionals from ZEDRA’s Fund Solutions team are dispersed throughout several countries, including Luxembourg, the US, Curaçao, Singapore, the Channel Islands, the Cayman Islands, and now the UK.

The group offers international clients the complete spectrum of management services for both open- and closed-ended funds.

McKeary held prominent positions with a number of top fund administration companies, including as a commercial director, prior to joining ZEDRA.

Wim Ritz, global head of Funds at ZEDRA, said: “Having Mark on our team will further elevate ZEDRA’s name and reach in the European market. With over 15 years’ experience, Mark has extensive knowledge of the funds sector’s intricacies, and his proven track record is impressive. The addition of Mark to the funds team will help reinforce the other aspect which has been integral to our success – our organic growth – thanks to the relationships he will be building with some of the key players in the industry. We’re delighted to welcome Mark and have him join us on ZEDRA’s exciting journey.”

McKeary commented: “ZEDRA has built a truly robust and vibrant business, supported by talented individuals who share the firm’s values and passion to provide the best possible service. I am thrilled to join ZEDRA, especially at such an exciting time in the funds market. I’m really looking forward to putting my expertise to good use and help drive ZEDRA’s continued and future success.’’