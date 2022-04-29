Zedra signs deal to acquire Atlas Fund Services

UK-based specialist fund service provider Zedra has acquired Atlas Fund Services, a privately held investment fund administrator with a footprint in Curaçao and the US.

The deal, whose financial terms were not disclosed, is subject to regulatory approval by the Centrale Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten (CBCS).

Established in 2006, Atlas Fund Services offers customised alternative investment fund services to US-based investment managers from its office in Charlotte, North Carolina.

It also serves family offices and investment managers located in the US, Europe, Brazil, and Latin America from its office in Willemstad, Curaçao.

Atlas Fund Services also caters to emerging and seasoned funds across private equity, hedge funds and family office space.

The acquisition is expected further fortify Zedra’s foothold in the fund services industry in Europe, Asia, Latin America and the US.

Additionally, it also establishes the firm’s presence in Curaçao.

Zedra CEO Ivo Hemelraad said: “The additional expertise and resources that the Atlas Fund Services team brings will be instrumental in enlarging our capabilities in the US but also in servicing the Latin American funds market through their office in Curaçao.

“We welcome the Atlas Fund Services 48 new colleagues and valuable clients, and look forward to collaborating on shared goals.”

Atlas Fund Services managing director Maarten Robberts added: “The union of Atlas’ expertise in fund solutions and Zedra’s significant industry presence will also provide new opportunities to their respective clients, who now have access to a wide array of active wealth protection and family business management solutions as well as innovative alternative investment fund structures.”

The latest acquisition follows Zerdra’s takeover of US-based Axelia Partners and Luxembourg-based BFCS earlier this year.

In March this year, the firm secured a strategic investment from Canada-based British Columbia Investment Management.