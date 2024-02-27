ZA Bank has officially launched its US stock trading service as part of its commitment to tech-driven innovation and financial solutions.
By trading US stocks vis ZA Invest, bank users can enjoy a commission nearly six times lower than the market average, according to the firm.
In addition, ZA Bank customers can make US trades directly without the hassle of making transfers, where transactions are directly debited or credited to their savings accounts.
The three main features of the ZA Bank US stock trading service are:
- Same stock at nearly a sixth of the commission;
- Seamless experience, and
- Up to a 10% p.a. savings interest rate.
However, the US stock trading service from ZA Bank is only available to Hong Kong users at the moment.
Calvin Ng, alternate chief executive of ZA Bank, said: “We are very excited to introduce our US stock trading service at the start of the Year of the Dragon. Global stock markets have performed well in the past year, with US stocks being the strongest among them. The Nasdaq Composite index surged by over 40% and the S&P 500 by nearly 25%.7 Meanwhile, the combined market capitalisation of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq exceeded that of Europe’s Euronext, the world’s third-largest stock exchange, by more than 7 times last year.8 We are therefore delighted to roll out our US stock trading service to enable users to experience the largest stock market by capitalisation in the world.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Ng added: “As a digital bank, we will continue to leverage our technological advantages to provide a cost-effective investment platform by offering commissions that are nearly 6 times lower than the market average, as well as a seamless experience that requires no manual fund transfers for investments. Diversification is key when it comes to financial management. ZA Bank has always been committed to enriching our products and services with a one-stop digital banking experience that empowers users to enjoy an array of everyday financial products, including investment funds and high-interest deposits, via the ZA Bank App. We seek to become a partner trusted by our users to achieve their goal of wealth growth with ease.”