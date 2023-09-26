Credit: Rock Staar on Unsplash.

Helen Lam joins as group chief operating officer at WRISE and Gaven Koh has been appointed group head of risk & compliance. Both positions are effective immediately.

Both senior appointments come at a crucial time for WRISE as it plans to expand regionally while reinforcing its core fundamentals such as governance, risk management and compliance.

Lam will oversee the governance and operations of the group while Koh manages all compliance-related needs of internal and external stakeholders.

Furthermore, Lam brings over 20 years of experience in wealth management to WRISE having held senior roles in companies such as Bank of Singapore and Citi Private Bank.

Koh has over 12 years of experience in private banking and previously led a team of 30 compliance analysts for Credit Suisse.

“Helen and Gaven possess extensive experience and deep industry knowledge that will boost WRISE’s growth momentum. I am confident that they will play vital roles in strengthening WRISE’s capabilities and elevating the services we provide for clients globally. The appointment of such key roles within WRISE also reflect our commitment to investing in core principles and strong fundamentals to build our business,” said Derrick Tan, chairman, WRISE Group.

“I am excited to join the team at WRISE, and I look forward to working with WRISE’s leadership team to contribute to the continued success of the company. With Asia’s growing wealth management market, there is no better time to help ultra-high net worth individuals and family offices navigate market complexities with WRISE’s unique platform and offerings,” added Lam.

“I look forward to working closely with Derrick, Helen and the team at WRISE to cultivate a strong culture of compliance and risk resilience. It is not just corporate responsibility, but also an opportunity to fortify our foundation and empower WRISE Group’s growth journey,” continued Koh.

The WRISE Group is a global multi-family office that offers a full suite of wealth solutions for ultra high net worth individuals (UHNWIs) to help them grow, protect and manage their wealth.