Held at the Marriott in Zurich, the Private Banking & Wealth Management Awards, its 8th iteration, highlighted some of the biggest successes over the past year.

Societe Generale had a very impressive year and was the only firm to walk away with more than one award. Other big names present at the event included BBVA, REYL Intesa Sanpaolo and Lombard Odier.

Excellence in Client Experience (Bank)

BBVA

Excellence in Client Experience (Vendor)

Finfox

Outstanding UHNW Offering in Switzerland

Societe Generale

Outstanding Family Office Proposition in Switzerland

Stonehage Fleming

Outstanding Wealth Management Technology Provider in Switzerland – Middle Office (Vendor)

Velexa

Outstanding Wealth Management Technology Provider in Switzerland – Back Office (Vendor)

Accomplish

Outstanding Wealth Management Technology Platform in Switzerland (Bank)

CBH Bank

Outstanding Front-End Digital Solutions Provider (Vendor)

InvestCloud

Outstanding Private Bank for Sustainable and Ethical Investment

CA Indosuez Wealth Management

Outstanding Boutique Private Bank in Switzerland

REYL Intesa Sanpaolo

Outstanding Private Bank – Switzerland – International Players

Societe Generale

Outstanding Private Bank – Switzerland – Domestic Players

Lombard Odier

Industry Ambassador Award

Ian Woodhouse

Lifetime Achievement Award

Christine Mar Ciriani

