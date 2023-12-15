Held at the Marriott in Zurich, the Private Banking & Wealth Management Awards, its 8th iteration, highlighted some of the biggest successes over the past year.
Societe Generale had a very impressive year and was the only firm to walk away with more than one award. Other big names present at the event included BBVA, REYL Intesa Sanpaolo and Lombard Odier.
Excellence in Client Experience (Bank)
BBVA
Excellence in Client Experience (Vendor)
Finfox
Outstanding UHNW Offering in Switzerland
Societe Generale
Outstanding Family Office Proposition in Switzerland
Stonehage Fleming
Outstanding Wealth Management Technology Provider in Switzerland – Middle Office (Vendor)
Velexa
Outstanding Wealth Management Technology Provider in Switzerland – Back Office (Vendor)
Accomplish
Outstanding Wealth Management Technology Platform in Switzerland (Bank)
CBH Bank
Outstanding Front-End Digital Solutions Provider (Vendor)
InvestCloud
Outstanding Private Bank for Sustainable and Ethical Investment
CA Indosuez Wealth Management
Outstanding Boutique Private Bank in Switzerland
REYL Intesa Sanpaolo
Outstanding Private Bank – Switzerland – International Players
Societe Generale
Outstanding Private Bank – Switzerland – Domestic Players
Lombard Odier
Industry Ambassador Award
Ian Woodhouse
Lifetime Achievement Award
Christine Mar Ciriani