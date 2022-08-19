WilliamsMarston expands into US Southeast with Paradigm acquisition

WilliamsMarston buys Paradigm that provides financial and accounting advisory services. Credit: stevepb from Pixabay.

WilliamsMarston, the accounting, tax and valuation advisory company of Align Capital Partners (ACP), has bought Paradigm Advisory Group for undisclosed sum.

Based in Atlanta, Paradigm is a boutique advisory company that provides private equity-focused and public firms with financial and accounting advisory services such as technical accounting, external audit assistance, IPO readiness, carve-out support, and others.

Paradigm also helps its customers to address various common challenges associated with financing or merger and acquisition (M&A) deals.

The company has offices in Georgia, Florida and South Carolina.

This is the sixth acquisition made by WilliamsMarston in two years. The dela is expected to boost its footprint in the Southeast region of the US.

The deal has increased the company’s workforce to over 225 employees.

Paradigm co-founders Travis Hannon and Chris Bitler, along with the entire team, have joined WilliamsMarston.

Hannon said: “Paradigm was founded to provide our clients with high impact solutions in challenging and complex situations.

“By focusing on attracting and retaining the best technical and operational accounting talent, our clients have come to trust our ability to drive high quality, repeatable outcomes.”

WilliamsMarston co-founder and managing partner Jon Marston said: “Paradigm is a perfect fit with WM given our common vision to hire the best people, serve great clients and engage in highly complex, technical situations.

“Most importantly, Paradigm’s people-centric approach is perfectly aligned with the WM culture.”

Last week, WilliamsMarston announced the purchase of Oracle Capital, an Arizona-based firm that offers complex valuation consulting solutions to pre-IPO, public and private equity-backed companies.