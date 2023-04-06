William Blair, a renowned international boutique with experience in investment banking, asset management, and private wealth management, announced the hiring of three senior executives to grow its private capital advisory investment banking activity into the primary fund placement market.

Jeff Hypes joins as managing director in Chicago, while Nick Ohler and Andrew Viehe join as directors in New York.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Jeff, Nick, and Andrew to William Blair and to the Private Capital Advisory team,” said Mike Custar, head of private capital advisory at William Blair. “Their addition enhances the capital formation solutions we can provide financial sponsors, and further augments our firm’s holistic approach to advising our clients.”

Hypes has nearly 15 years of experience advising and offering strategic solutions to customers throughout the fundraising process. He comes from the Credit Suisse Private Fund Group, where he was a director with specific limited partner coverage throughout the Midwest of the United States and Canada. Hypes also worked for Atlantic-Pacific Capital and Lazard. Hypes received his B.A. in economics from Denison University.

Nick Ohler

Ohler has 11 years of expertise in private funds advisory, with specific experience in North-eastern U.S. investor coverage for limited partners. He formerly served as a senior vice president for the Houlihan Lokey Private Fund Group and has worked for Atlantic-Pacific Capital and Stanwich Advisors. Ohler graduated from Bucknell University with a B.A. in economics and Spanish.

Andrew Viehe

With ten years of expertise, Viehe has provided full fund formation, advising, and project management services for clients in the private market. He has held jobs at Riverstone Holdings and Stanwich Advisors throughout his career, and most recently he was a senior project manager in the Credit Suisse Private Fund Group. Viehe completed a B.A. in economics from St. Lawrence University and then graduated.

“It is my pleasure to join William Blair’s Private Capital Advisory group, a collaborative team that is committed to delivering exceptional capital solutions,” Hypes said. “Nick, Andrew, and I look forward to integrating our fund placement experience and sponsor relationships into the firm’s expanding private capital advisory capability.”

Custar and director Quinn Kolberg joined William Blair’s Private Capital Advisory practise in May 2022, and the firm has since added directors Gage Alpert, Tom Marking, and Jake Stuiver, as well as several more investment banking professionals.