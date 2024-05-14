Boutique investment firm William Blair has expanded its private wealth offering in Philadelphia with the addition of Fernberger Wealth Management.
Fernberger comes with managing director and wealth adviser James Fernberger, as well as Alex and Zach Fernberger, both managing directors and wealth advisers as well.
The team was most recently with Raymond James where they most recently held $1.2bn in client assets.
“The addition of Jim, Alex, and Zach continues our growth trajectory with a multigenerational team of veteran advisers,” said Ryan DeVore, head of private wealth management at William Blair. “The group’s commitment to their clients and understanding of their goals helps them tailor their investment guidance and wealth planning expertise.”
“We are thrilled to join Private Wealth Management at William Blair, a respected firm that combines a comprehensive, independent, and growth-minded platform with the hands-on approach and culture of a boutique,” the Fernbergers said in a joint statement. “William Blair will offer our team access to holistic resources and unique investment opportunities while supporting our delivery of the highest level of service to our clients.”
With approximately $70.3bn in private wealth assets as of March 31 2024, William Blair’s wealth management business has expanded in the past decade, including the addition of advisers in Atlanta, Baltimore, Beverly Hills, Boston, Denver, New York, San Francisco, and Stamford in the last 10 years before this expansion in Philadelphia.
In addition, the private capital consulting team at William Blair expanded into Europe with the recent arrival of two senior hires who will be concentrating on fund placement and consulting.
Tom Lewis has joined William Blair as managing director in London, while Silke Wood has been appointed a director in Zurich.