He will oversee the organisation’s international tax, finance, and accounting teams from his base in Chicago.

Trimberger succeeds Jon Zindel, who has moved into a senior advisory position focusing on a new strategic initiative in the company’s private wealth management division.

Brent Gledhill, William Blair’s president and chief executive officer said: “As William Blair continues to enhance the impact we make for our clients across global markets, Mike’s vision, experience, and unwavering commitment to our clients’ success uniquely position him to serve as CFO for the next chapter of our growth. His leadership and insight across our business units have been invaluable throughout his career, and as CFO he will play an integral role in shaping and executing on our strategic direction.”

Trimberger, who has worked for the company for more than 18 years in total, takes on the post of CFO drawing on over three decades of experience in the financial services industry.

For the last eight years, Trimberger has held top finance positions where he has gained expertise working with all firm businesses and played a key role in creating financial procedures, systems, and strategies at a time of extraordinary expansion.

Prior to then, he worked for the firm’s investment banking division for seven years as a managing director in both managerial and transaction-related positions after starting out as an analyst.

Additionally, Trimberger worked with Svoboda Capital Partners for more than seven years.

He graduated with an M.B.A. from Stanford University, where he was an Arjay Miller Scholar, and a B.S. in accountancy from the University of Illinois.

He has also passed the CPA exam.

Trimberger added: “I am thrilled and honored to be named William Blair’s next CFO. I have been fortunate to be a part of the tremendous global growth of our businesses, fuelled by the trust our clients place in us every day. As a finance team, we will continue to work every day to earn this same level of trust from our internal clients across the firm. I look forward to collaborating with our senior leadership team and individuals from every business unit to help drive our next phase of growth.”