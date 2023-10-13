Wells Fargo is to expand availability of its LifeSync personalised wealth management platform to all consumer customers. LifeSync is available via the Wells Fargo mobile banking app. It launched earlier this year for its Wealth and Investment Management clients. The expanded roll out coincides with a pivotal move for the WIM Advice and Planning group. Wells Fargo says that this will now be an enterprise-wide Centre of Excellence, providing more customer segments with tailored solutions.
“Expanding availability of LifeSync to our consumer customers is the first proof point in Wells Fargo’s strategic delivery of digital-first, personalised financial advice and planning offerings,” said Michael Liersch, head of Advice and Planning at Wells Fargo.
“Since it launched earlier this year, LifeSync has delivered on its promise. That is, to enable WIM clients to more easily share their goals with their adviser, see how they’re progressing toward them in real-time, and deliver relevant content and context to better understand what’s influencing those goals. We are thrilled to expand the LifeSync experience to millions of consumer customers this fall.”
LifeSync: fully integrated with a customer’s branch experience
Through an intuitive digital experience, LifeSync can provide real-time progress on goals and track key information. This includes customers’ full Wells Fargo account summary, FICO scores, market indexes, and credit card reward balances. Timely and relevant Wells Fargo content is delivered through its “Newsfeed” feature as goals or life events change and evolve.
LifeSync will be fully integrated with a customer’s branch experience. This provides the option to create a multichannel experience through both digital and banker touchpoints. Customers can choose to either have a goals conversation with a banker and then track those goals in LifeSync, or articulate their goals in LifeSync first and then follow up with a banker.
“Since redesigning our mobile app, including launching new features like our Fargo virtual assistant, customer satisfaction and usage are growing exponentially,” said Michelle Moore, head of Consumer and Wealth & Investment Management Digital at Wells Fargo. “This expanded availability of LifeSync builds on that momentum. It provides meaningful money guidance to help our customers feel supported in reaching their financial goals.”
In addition, the bank has rolled out Fargo, its new virtual assistant, including Fargo in Spanish. The bank says that the enhanced digital capabilities represent its multiyear plan to become digital-first and reinvent personal finance.