Called LifeSync, the personalised platform will be available for use by the end of next month. Credit: Jack Cohen on Unsplash.

Wells Fargo & Company is set to roll out a new digital platform to better serve its wealth and investment management (WIM) clients.

The offering, which can be accessed through the Wells Fargo Mobile app, has been designed to help the wealthy clients to manage and track their money.

LifeSync will give clients real-time updates on their financial goals as well as track various aspects, including net worth, portfolio performance, market indices, credit card reward balances and others.

The platform is also capable of enabling the financial advisors of Wells Fargo Advisors to carry out more informed conversations with their clients.

The advisors will further be able to comprehend their clients’ requirements and help them realise their goals.

Wells Fargo & Company WIM advice and planning head Michael Liersch said: “LifeSync delivers what our clients have asked us for.

“They want to see their goals and how they’re progressing toward them. They want to understand what’s influencing their goals — both market events and their own actions.

“And they want content that can help them as they move towards those goals. LifeSync does all this — and provides our clients a timely opportunity to connect with their advisors as their goals evolve.”

Last week, the company announced the consolidation of its Wells Fargo Advisors business by organising the unit’s field leadership into four key geographic divisions.