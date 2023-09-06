In this position, he will be in charge of providing comprehensive trust and fiduciary services to WIM clients as well as clients of other key Wells Fargo partners.

The head of WIM’s Banking, Lending & Trust (BL&T) group, Prasanna Someshwar, will be his direct report.

Reinhart joins Wells Fargo after spending the last 18 years in a variety of positions at the Goldman Sachs Trust Company, which included his most recent role of executive vice president and head of trust and estates.

He was in charge of managing and supervising the trust company’s national fiduciary administration business in that capacity.

Along with other duties, Reinhart was the trust company’s chair of the Trust Account Review committee, overseeing all trust company accounts and approving all discretionary actions.

Furthermore, he also coordinated with the chief operating officer and chief compliance officer of the trust company on all regulatory examinations and internal audit matters.

At the start of his career, he worked on trust and estate planning and management in New York.

Reinhart has a Juris Doctor from St. John’s University School of Law, a master’s degree in business administration in taxation from the Tobin School of Business at St. John’s University, and a bachelor’s degree in arts from the College of the Holy Cross.

“Andy brings a tremendous amount of experience to this role, with demonstrated leadership in the trust business, a commitment to exemplary risk and regulatory procedures, and success leading large, complex teams,” expressed Someshwar. “He’s uniquely suited to this role, and we’re thrilled to have him join the team.”

Joe Ready, who has led BL&T’s trust and fiduciary services since 2019 and is retiring later this year after 38 years with the organisation, will be succeeded by Reinhart.