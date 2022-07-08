Hong Kong’s WeLab Bank introduces digital wealth advisory solution

WeLab Bank Chief Executive Tat Lee (Left) and AllianzGI Head of Institutional Business for Asia Pacific Philip Tso (right) believe GoWealth will raise the bar for the wealth management industry. Credit: WeLab Bank/ PRNewswire.

Hong Kong’s WeLab Bank has rolled out a digital wealth advisory solution following a two-month trial period.

The new offering, dubbed GoWealth Digital Wealth Advisory, is co-developed with Allianz Global Investors (AllianzGI).

GoWealth is a goal-based wealth advisory solution. It enables customers to set their personalised investment plan based on their individual goals, adjust them and track their progress through the app.

The offering is designed to run simulations under different market scenarios to provide a tailored investment recommendation with the highest probability of success to the user.

Additionally, it regularly updates the ‘probability of success’ to help the user gain a better understanding of the risks involved.

During the trial period, GoWealth achieved a ‘satisfactory’ result.

WeLab Bank chief executive Tat Lee said: “Most of the existing wealth management services focus on high-net-worth customer segments; some relationship managers cease following up and stop tracking investment performance after customers buy investment products.

“Understanding these pain points, WeLab Bank is determined to digitalise and democratise wealth advisory through GoWealth.

“By providing goal-based end-to-end investment, we are enabling everyone to get easy access to professional financial advisory in our mobile app.”

AllianzGI Asia Pacific Institutional Business head Philip Tso said: “We are excited to collaborate with WeLab Bank and deliver our expertise to more customer segments through fintech.

“GoWealth relies on the extensive portfolio simulation methodology and AllianzGI’s expertise in and investment management. We believe we can work with WeLab to help democratise digital wealth management solutions for more customers in the city, helping them achieve their financial goals and needs.”

In April, WeLab secured licenses from Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission to launch robo-advisory services.