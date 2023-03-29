Weatherbys Private Bank has employed two private bankers to fulfil the needs of its growing clientele.

Maya Lewis joins as a Private Banker after nearly a decade at Investec. She worked with a varied customer base at Investec, with a concentration on Sports and Entertainment clients.

Lewis worked in real estate investment management and for a family office before joining Investec in 2013.

Anthony Rawlinson, who previously assisted two private families in establishing their own family offices, has also joined Weatherbys as a Private Banker.

Rawlinson previously worked as the head of private banking for Standard Chartered Bank in Abu Dhabi and as a discretionary portfolio manager at Coutts after beginning his career in Asian investment banking for Jardine Fleming.

Ollie Barnett, Director at Weatherbys Private Bank, said, “We continue to live in challenging times and relationship banking, where we can look after the needs of our clients on a truly bespoke basis, has never been so important. It is why we have hired more bankers in the past year than ever, and why I am delighted to welcome Anthony and Maya, with their solid private banking experience, to our team.”

In 2022, the bank hired 77 new employees.

Weatherbys has appointed Daniel Porteous as a Private Banker headquartered in its new Manchester office as it strives to expand its client base in the Northwest, as well as numerous hires for the Bank’s business development team as it continues to build its private client portfolio.

The private bank, part of the Weatherbys family-owned business founded in 1770, is addressing the challenges of an evolving world by investing in digital capabilities and it’s Creating the Future project, which strives to make the world a better place for families and future generations.