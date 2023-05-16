xalts promotes the participation of institutional investors in crypto ecosystem. Credit: xresch from Pixabay.

Digital wealth platform Yield App has collaborated with Volt, the real-time payments gateway, to offer GBP and EUR on-ramps via FPS and SEPA Instant, a boost to crypto.

Yield App customers can now buy cryptocurrency in real-time directly with their bank though the integration of Bolt’s pan-European open banking solution.

Furthermore, with connections to more than 1,800 banks across the continent, the two-step process allows customers to authorise transactions with just fad ID or biometric authentication from their banking app.

The move is strategic when you consider Yield App is meant to ensure its cusotmers have a seamless experience

Gero Piskov, card and payments manager at Yield App, said: “It’s time for the industry to embrace open banking solutions so that retail crypto investors aren’t left outside in the cold. As advocates of the latest payment technologies, we’re thrilled to partner with Volt to provide our customers with fast, secure and seamless transactions directly from their banking app. By integrating additional payment options on Yield App, our customers can unlock the full potential of their digital assets.”

Kat Marangos, Volt’s VP strategic accounts, added: “Purchasing crypto is a perfect use case for open banking, which is safer and more convenient than cards or manual bank transfers. Our partnership with Yield App will showcase this in an environment that offers users a whole new level of returns from their crypto assets. We look forward to bringing this proposition to a new generation of retail investors.”

Yield App is a digital wealth platform that acts as a digital wealth partner to its customers. Furthermore, the wealthtech’s mission is to provide a safe environment for digital assets. The firm achieves this through its innovative technology that seamlessly bridges traditional and decentralised finance, offering users a more efficient and user-friendly way to manage their portfolio.