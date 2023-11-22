This crowdfunding round from Prosper gives people a chance to invest alongside known names in fintech. These includes Tom Blomfield, founder of Monzo; Matt Cooper, co-founder of Capital One; Phil Bungey, former COO of robo adviser Nutmag; and many more.
Prosper crowdfunding
Since opening for founding members, Prosper has launched SIPP, ISA and general investment accounts.
It has three initial pillars:
- It will offer some of the highest cash interest rates in the market;
- Already, it has gone live with some zero-cost index funds from major asset managers such as Vanguard, BlackRock, and Fidelity, and
- Prosper will open up access to private market investment, initially for sophisticated HNWIs.
Furthermore, this crowdfunding round gives Prosper customers a chance to join the wealthtech in changing the way wealth works. It aims to put money and power back into customers’ hands and becoming the first wealth brand that people trust and love.
Supporters can invest from £118 to £500,000.
Nick Perrett, CEO of Prosper, said: “It’s time that the people who help you with your money are motivated to keep more in your pocket, not theirs. For too long fees have been too high and hidden, with language and technology unengaging and antiquated. In today’s world I should not be being sent one piece of paper a year to understand what’s been going on with my money. Consumers deserve much better: better service, better technology and better prices. We aim to disrupt this industry and give those benefits back to our members.”
