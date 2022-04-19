WealthDesk forges alliance with Axis Securities

India-based investment technology platform WealthDesk has entered into a partnership with brokerage house Axis Securities.

The alliance will see WealthDesk offer its wealth solution products to Axis Securities’ approximately four million customers.

The customers will be able to access the wealth solutions through their Ring Mobile application and Ring platform.

Additionally, the partnership will enable the users to make systematic and regular investments into stock and ETF baskets by opting for systematic investment plans (SIPs) on their premium baskets.

WealthDesk founder and CEO Ujjwal Jain noted that WealthDesk is expanding access to systematic Wealth Management solutions through SEBI registered partners under its Unified Wealth Interface (UWI) vision as the number of retail investors continues to grow in India.

Commenting on the partnership, Jain added: “Axis Securities has pioneered Bank-led broking, which has made investing seamless for millions of investors.

“With this unique partnership, investors with Axis Securities will enjoy smooth access to innovative wealth solutions in our ecosystem. We are extremely excited about this partnership.”

Axis Securities Product and Marketing head Vamsi Krishna said: “We are happy to collaborate with WealthDesk and extend access to a cutting-edge investment technology platform to our customers.

At Axis Securities, we constantly strive to empower our clients to make the most of their investments, and our partnership with WealthDesk is another step towards this endeavour. Through a robust digital platform, our customers will now be able to invest in curated research-based products and enjoy seamless wealth solutions.”

In June last year, WealthDesk raised $3.2m through its pre-series A funding round following an initial tranche in January that year.