A new protection insurance advice referral cooperation has been launched by 2plan Wealth Management, one of the wealth management companies in the UK, and LifeSearch, the independent protection specialist in the country.

The updated strategy, which is accessible to all of 2plan’s advisers, which number over 450, nationwide, went into effect at the beginning of November.

Through the collaboration, 2plan advisors have the option to refer customers who have a determined need for protection straight to LifeSearch. After that, LifeSearch will take on regulatory oversight of the protection advice.

With their broad market reach for insurers and propositions, as well as their specialised protection advice teams, they aim to effectively understand, quantify, and fulfill those protection needs.

LifeSearch will be present at ten 2plan regional events in November to provide information about the protection referral service, as well as to offer protection advice and the most recent advancements in the protection market.

Moreover, LifeSearch will regularly publish news and updates on the protection market via 2plan’s adviser and client interaction as well as its CPD programme in order to cooperate with them to continually prioritise protection.

Chris Smallwood, co-founder, and CEO at 2plan wealth management, stated: “At 2plan, we pride ourselves in supporting the very best advice and expert services for our advisers and our clients. We recognise that protection is an extensive and rapidly changing area of the market. We felt we needed an additional option for our advisers who are dealing with clients with more complex protection needs or, where our advisers would prefer to focus their own advice skills and experience. When it came to choosing a partner with the highest of standards, aligned values and commitment to client care, LifeSearch was a no brainer. With our new referral protection advice referral arrangement with LifeSearch, we’re confident we can secure the very best outcomes for our clients and their protection needs.”

Ricky Butler, head of new business and growth at LifeSearch, added: “We’re delighted and proud to provide a specialist protection advice referral service for a prestigious advice-led organisation such as 2plan wealth management. The blend of human expertise and technology of PoweredBy LifeSearch, and our unrivalled market access, means that we’re ideally placed to support 2plan advisers and their clients. 2plan are the latest wealth management addition to the LifeSearch partner portfolio.”