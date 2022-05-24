Waystone appointed as platform operator for Lloyd’s investment platform

Credit: alphaspirit.it/Shutterstock

Institutional provider of services to asset management firms Waystone has been chosen as platform operator for Lloyd’s’ investment platform.

The platform will consist of a series of select funds across asset classes, now made available to Lloyd’s market investors. They can now freely invest in and allocate between asset classes.

Waystone will structure investment solutions for the insurance industry which will include:

Establishing and maintaining the ongoing operation of investment vehicles and structures;

Overseeing regulated funds in accordance with regulation, and

Providing consolidated reporting services for platform vehicles.

Currently, the Lloyd’s investment platform consists of Schroders Solutions as the investment advisor and Waystone as platform operator.

Lloyd’s chief investment officer, Eleanor Bucks, commented: “The Lloyd’s investment platform is being established to enable the many different providers of capital within the Lloyd’s insurance market to co-invest in funds tailored to their requirements. We are delighted to partner with Waystone to support the delivery of fund vehicle solutions to meet the needs of our broad investor base, which is a key milestone for Lloyd’s. I very much look forward to working with them in this next stage as we launch the initial funds on the platform.”

Waystone deputy chief executive officer, Jason Poonoosamy, added: “This appointment is a significant milestone for Waystone and we are delighted to be able to bring our expertise to service Lloyd’s members and managing agents. Those joining the platform will benefit from Waystone’s depth of experience, as well as our proprietary and leading technology that is unique in the market today.”