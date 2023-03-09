The service is launched on International Women’s Day. Credit: Waterfield

Indian multi-family office and wealth advisory firm Waterfield has launched Heritage, a wealth advisory platform created specifically for women.

Launched on International Women’s Day, the new service will target wealthy women entrepreneurs, inheritors, and senior corporate professionals.

Heritage by Waterfield will assist clients in achieving their financial goals, safeguard their assets, and leave a lasting financial legacy for their families.

Waterfield Advisors founder and CEO Soumya Rajan said: “Approximately one-third of the global wealth is now owned by women. With our decade-long experience advising women of wealth, we identified the need for the wealth management ecosystem to evolve and cater to this growing demographic uniquely.

“With our distinctive proposition, we aim to help women become more confident and comfortable with their wealth, advise them on their investment decisions, and build a strong community of women of wealth in the country.”

The service will give clients access to Waterfield’s portfolio managers, no-conflict advice across asset classes, and geographic regions.

They will also be offered especially designed financial literacy programmes through ‘How Wealth Works’ workshops.

The company added the newly launched wealth advisory platform will also assist women entrepreneurs and businesswomen in raising fund for their ventures.

Nita Shivdasani, head of Heritage and executive director – Global Client Origination and Coverage said: “Having spent over 25 years in the financial services industry, I always aspired to work toward women’s empowerment through financial freedom. Through our 3 Heritage pillars, we would help women take the right steps toward their financial well-being.”