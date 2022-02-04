India’s Waterfield Advisors raises $6m to boost growth

India-based multi-family office and wealth advisory firm Waterfield Advisors has secured $6m in series B funding to accelerate its growth.

The financing round has seen participation from single-family offices, ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) individuals as well as existing investors.

Waterfield Advisors will deploy the proceeds from the funding round to expand teams across the organisation and to further invest in technology.

The firm also plans to expand its international presence in the markets of the US, the UK, Singapore and the Middle East with the aim of becoming the ‘preferred wealth partner for Global Indian clients’.

Waterfield Advisors founder and CEO Soumya Rajan commented: “India is at a very exciting stage in terms of wealth creation and we will see unprecedented growth in the number of wealthy individuals over the next few years, who need curated global services.

“Our fund raise is rightly timed to help us further build out our capabilities to scale our platform and serve clients holistically across geographies.”

Established in 2011, Waterfield Advisors advises family-owned businesses, trusts, endowments and single-family offices for their global investments. The firm also provides services such as succession planning, family governance, and philanthropy.

The firm currently has assets under advisements (AuA) of more than $4bn.

As part of the funding round, Waterfield Advisors has appointed four new members to its board, including Coutts & Co CEO Peter Flavel, Zephyr Management president and CEO Thomas Barry.

